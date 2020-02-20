comscore Council OKs moving jail to Halawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council OKs moving jail to Halawa

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

A permit clearing the way for the relocation of the Oahu Community Correctional Center to Halawa from Kalihi won an 8-0 approval from the Honolulu City Council Wednesday, but the contentious project still needs funding from state lawmakers. Read more

Previous Story
Body found in South Kohala leads to arrest and murder investigation

Scroll Up