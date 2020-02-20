comscore Gov. David Ige pushes preclearance flights in Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige pushes preclearance flights in Japan

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Gov. David Ige said Wednesday that preclearance flights from Japan to Hawaii are at least a year out, but the state is working to shorten that window. Read more

Previous Story
Body found in South Kohala leads to arrest and murder investigation

Scroll Up