comscore Kokua Line: Paper receipt not required; may raise privacy concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Paper receipt not required; may raise privacy concerns

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Question: Is it legal for a retailer to offer only an emailed or texted receipt? We wanted to get a paper receipt and the retailer said they don’t do that anymore; an email or texted receipt are the only ones they offer. I wanted to know if that was legal. Read more

Previous Story
Body found in South Kohala leads to arrest and murder investigation

Scroll Up