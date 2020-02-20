comscore New hotel planned near Honolulu airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New hotel planned near Honolulu airport

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:54 p.m.

Some new hospitality industry competition is planned for part of Oahu where a new hotel hasn’t been built in nearly a half-century. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales keep losing traction

Scroll Up