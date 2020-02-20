comscore No one in state tested for the coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

No one in state tested for the coronavirus

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:49 a.m.

Hawaii health officials continue to reassure the public that the coronavirus is not circulating in the islands, but they have not tested a single person in the state for the deadly disease. Read more

Previous Story
Body found in South Kohala leads to arrest and murder investigation

Scroll Up