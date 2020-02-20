Island Mele: Mahal sends love and light

Expatriate islander Todd Mahal lives in California and follows a “life path centered around ‘Love.’” Read more

“SEND LOVE LIGHT VOL. 1”

Todd Mahal (SendLoveLight)

Expatriate islander Todd Mahal lives in California and follows a “life path centered around ‘Love.’” He writes on his website that he intends to “make a difference by spreading love, peace and harmony through the gift of music.” He does so here with five songs that present those ideals in various contexts.

The title song shares tips for countering difficult situations and difficult people with positive energy.

With “We…Us” Mahal presents his version of the Biblical “Golden Rule” and demonstrates his ability to deliver hip hip poetry as he does so.

Mahal’s partner in writing, arranging and recording the songs is mono-monickered Maestro — remembered here as a founding member and core songwriter of the Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning Bad Boys Club aka BBC aka New Generation. The group was Hawaii’s top “boy band” of the late 1980s, and was one of the very few Hawaii-based pop groups to be signed by a major national record label (Reprise) and release a full-length major label album.

Maestro also wrote Kawehi Lindsey’s local pop hit, “Someone So Special.” She returns the favor as co-writer of “Send Love Light” here.

Mahal and Maestro slip love songs into the project too. There’s a song that describes the limitless joy of new found love. A second song is enigmatic — it could be addressed to a lover, or it could be addressed to Jesus, your choice.

Mahal and Maestro close with a musical epic titled “Turn The Page” that works through the emotions involved with surviving heartbreak and rejection, and someone who ended the relationship with a text. The plot twists in the final verses will provide solace to people who are currently living through those experiences.

Visit toddmahal.com.