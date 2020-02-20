To Do: Carol Burnett, Martin Lawrence, Super American Circus, more

Highlights of noteworthy events heading to Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

FEB. 28-MARCH 1

It’s called the Super American Circus, but it’s got acts from all over the world. See daredevil acrobats, clowns, jugglers, talented performers and more.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1 / Blaisdell Arena / $16-$65 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000

MARCH 6-7

You know you’re a legend when they name an award for you when you’re still alive. So it is with the great Carol Burnett, for whom the Golden Globes named its lifetime achievement award.

7:30 p.m. March 6-7 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $65.75-$255.75 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000

MARCH 10

Mariah Carey has had more Billboard No. 1 singles than any musical act except the Beatles.

Blaisdell Arena / $65.75-$125 / ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

MARCH 21

Singer/songwriter Joan Osborne asked, “What if God was one of us?” Find out when she visits with the alt-rock/”California country” band Cracker.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $78-$98 / hawaiitheatre.com / 528-0506

MAY 30

Fresh off his hit film “Bad Boys For Life,” Martin Lawrence brings his Lit AF Tour here for laughs, featuring comedians Deray Davis, B. Simone and Benji Brown.

7:30 p.m. / Blaisdell Arena / 39.50-$129.50 / ticketmaster.com / 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> Cancelled: A March 25 appearance by John Prine at Blaisdell Concert Hall; Prine needs hip surgery. Refunds: ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000

>> Lea Salonga is both a Disney princess and a queen of Broadway. 8 p.m. April 3-4, Blaisdell Concert Hall, $35-$125. ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000