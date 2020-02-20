comscore Wailua Golf Course hosts Burns Intercollegiate tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wailua Golf Course hosts Burns Intercollegiate tournament

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Wailua Golf Course will be home to the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate, today through Saturday on Kauai. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up