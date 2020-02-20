Wailua Golf Course hosts Burns Intercollegiate tournament

Wailua Golf Course will be home to the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate, today through Saturday on Kauai. Read more

Wailua Golf Course will be home to the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate, today through Saturday on Kauai.

The 21-team field includes four ranked in the top 15 — No. 6 Arizona, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 15 Brigham Young. Arizona and BYU have each won three Burns titles.

Oklahoma State has a record six titles and California, also playing this year, won five straight from 2011-15.

UNLV, a four-time champion, is here and the Rebels’ Jack Trent is the highest-ranked individual, at No. 24 nationally. Texas A&M’s William Paysse is No. 25. BYU’s Peter Kuest will defend his title.

Past Burns champions include Bobby Clampett (1978), Tiger Woods (1996) and Notah Begay (1995).

Wailua has hosted three USGA National Public Links Championships. The Burns was first played there in 1978 and returned in 2014.

Play begins at 8 a.m. each day.

Chiarella makes first Korn Ferry cut

Makawao’s Alex Chiarella made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut last week, at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida. Chiarella shot a second-round 64 and was in fourth Saturday, but closed with a 71 to finish tied for 20th. He earned $6,580.

Chiarella, who graduated from Seabury Hall and the University of San Diego, won on PGA Tour Canada last year.

Moanalua graduates Brent Grant and John Oda missed the cut, which came at 5 under. Grant missed it by one shot. He is 55th on the money list, with $17,190, while Oda is 15th ($50,890).

‘Bad Pants’ event coming up in March

This year’s Bad Pants Open — a fundraiser for Spare for Change — is March 23 at Maui Nui Golf Club. The four-person scramble format begins at 1 p.m. and cost is $150 per person.

Sponsorships are also available. The field is limited to 124.

Spare for Change puts free, recycled golf clubs in the hands of new golfers to “grow the game regardless of your age, background or experience level.”

For more information, contact David Havens at 808-298-8012 on Maui, or spareforchange@gmail.com.