Off the News: Speak up on Farrington Highway

Farrington Highway, which serves as the west side’s primary connection to Honolulu, is slated for a multimodal makeover to address traffic congestion and safety concerns. The state Transportation Department’s Highways Division is seeking public input for a study that will set short-term and long-term improvements along the corridor between Nanakuli and Makaha.

Want to take part? Five meetings will be held over the next two months, with the next one set for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nanakuli’s Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Hwy. For more information, visit www.hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/farringtoncorridorstudy/.

A new hotel near airport, not Waikiki

The news of a plan for a new airport-district hotel is welcome. This is true, despite the fact that, arriving at a remote visitor destination, most travelers are heading for lodging some distance away.

But there are the occasional cancellations of connecting flights and business trips, so nearby hotel rooms have been long needed but in short supply. Homewood Suites by Hilton would supply 257 more of them. That’s Hilton’s extended-stay brand, so it might suit folks on longer work-related stays, as well.