comscore Hawaii lawmakers again propose raising car rental tax | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers again propose raising car rental tax

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

State lawmakers for the second straight year are proposing to increase the state’s daily car rental tax as a way to fund more highway construction projects that would hopefully reduce traffic congestion. Read more

Previous Story
New hotel planned near Honolulu airport

Scroll Up