Hawaii officials ponder new coronavirus’ economic impact

State officials, alarmed about the rapidly spreading new coronavirus, are grappling with how to prevent an outbreak in the islands as tourists from Japan and other countries continue to travel to Hawaii.

“For sure, the virus is going to pose a slowdown in our economy because we’re so connected to tourism,” said House Health Committee Chairman John Mizuno (D, Kalihi Valley-Kamehameha Heights), who is planning a legislative briefing for the next week to find out the “strategic game plan” to prevent the virus from spreading here and to determine the economic impact to Hawaii. “Japan’s the next-biggest population of people affected, and because we have a significant amount of people from Japan traveling to Hawaii, we need to take a look at what would be reasonable safeguards. This is an epic health concern for all of us. In addition, there are going to be far-reaching ripple effects to the economy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Honolulu continues to screen travelers from China for any flu-like symptoms, which are similar to the coronavirus, but is not screening Japanese visitors, even though the number of cases is surging in Japan and other Asian nations.

“The question begs to be answered: Is Hawaii safe?” Mizuno said. “The top economic driver in Hawaii is tourism, and so, does that play a role in government officials deciding more protective measures with the possibility of reducing tourism to our state? It’s health versus the economy.”

Rep. Angus McKelvey (D, West Maui-Maalaea-North Kihei) plans to work on a resolution for state agencies to determine how Hawaii can “harden the economy for future pandemic threats.”

“With every twist, evolution and jump, they’re becoming more pervasive. What we’re going to see if these things gets worse — travel restrictions become more and more severe and more fear spreads throughout the general public — then you see the people coming to Hawaii for business or vacations will drop off significantly,” he said. “Our economy is so overburdened and based on tourism. It could turn into another 9/11. Literally, Lahaina visitor places were ghost towns; people were laid off in droves. It will completely take us down.”

Health officials are still trying to trace the steps of a Japanese couple who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Hawaii Jan. 28 to Feb. 7 to find anyone who may have been exposed to coronavirus. To date, the Health Department has found no one with “prolonged close contact” with the pair in the islands.