comscore Thurston Lava Tube reopens to the public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Thurston Lava Tube reopens to the public

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Thurston Lava Tube will open to the public this morning for the first time since it was closed due to the Kilauea eruption nearly two years ago. Read more

