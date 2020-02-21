Lee Cataluna: Courting more tourists like it’s 1985

Gov. David Ige came back from (another) trip to Japan and held a news conference to talk about everything he did and all the important people he saw. Read more

Gov. David Ige came back from (another) trip to Japan and held a news conference to talk about everything he did and all the important people he saw. Maybe he traveled in a time machine instead of an airplane, because he was talking like it was 1985 again, when the state was fawning over tourists from Japan, dazzled by investors from Japan and giddy over Japanese acceptance of Hawaii products or traditions. Making it big back then meant making it in Japan.

Not that that was bad, but in 2020 there are other options.

Ige began by giving assurances that Japanese arrival numbers to Hawaii were not currently being significantly affected by the COVID-19 situation, although travel from China is being restricted.

Then the governor moved on to talk about lobbying for a pre-clearance program for Japan’s Narita and Kansai airports. This would mean U.S. Customs and Border Protection would inspect travelers in Japan before they board U.S.-bound flights, going through all the screenings and checks that usually happen once foreign flights arrive at U.S. airports. This already happens in six other countries, including Ireland, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. The primary purpose of pre-clearance, as stated by DHS, is to “assist our efforts in identifying terrorists, criminals, and other national security threats prior to their boarding an aircraft bound for the United States.”

But, seen through the distorted 1980s-style mirrored lenses of big tourism, pre-clearance is a way to convince even more visitors to come to Hawaii by streamlining the process and making it possible for international flights to go directly to the neighbor islands. However, in 2020, neighbor islands are not wishing they could be just like Kailua with van-loads of tourists being dropped off at neighborhood beach parks. Neighbor islands are feeling overcrowded, too.

Ige’s mention of TMT was that he assured the Japanese Ministry of Education Science and Technology, as well as would- be tourists, that access to the site on Mauna Kea would be peaceful and safe.

Then he moved on to talk about attending a news conference about surfing, the Hawaiian sport beloved in Japan, and the inclusion of surfing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I can tell you that they weren’t interested in my participation in that press conference, but HT Japan had lined up several notable actresses and actors to be spokespersons for the initiative to promote surfing in Japan. And I can tell you that the room lit up when they appeared and it was kind of boring when I appeared so, it certainly helps to put your life in perspective.”

Oh boy.

The life perspective that needs help is the idea that Hawaii should be courting more tourists from anywhere. We’re full to bursting. The other perspective that needs a reality check is that Hawaii should look outside for validation. It’s 2020. Hawaii has a stronger sense of self. Maybe government doesn’t realize it, but Hawaiians do.