Solar permits issued on Oahu up 95%

The solar industry on Oahu surged in the first month of the year.

The number of permits issued for photovoltaic systems by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting jumped 95.3% to 336 from 172 in the year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo-based Pro Vision Solar.

Of last month’s permits, 80% included batteries as Hawaii homeowners continue to lead the way nationally when it comes to deploying behind-the-meter storage.

ON THE MOVE

>> Hawaii Energy has hired Noreen Reimel as its new external affairs manager. Reimel has more than 20 years of experience in communications and renewable energy. Most recently, she served as communications director at Blue Planet Foundation, communications manager at Ulupono Initiative and chief communications officer at the Hawaii State Energy Office.

>> HiEmployment Staffing Services has promoted Ann Keolanui-Manabat to vice president. Keolanui-Manabat previously served as the Oahu Branch manager, which she will continue doing along with serving outer islands in strategic planning, operations and sales. She has 16 years of experience in the staffing industry, seven of those with HiEmployment.

>> The Conservation Council for Hawaii has announced the hiring of Moana Bjur as its executive director. Bjur previously served as assistant executive director at Waimea Valley and has over 20 years of experience working in public, private and nonprofit organizations dedicated to conservation, environmental education and community engagement.