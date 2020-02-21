comscore Kamehameha advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kamehameha advances

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Christmas Togiai scored 14 points and Preston Ponteras connected on five of six free-throw attempts in the final 36 seconds as top-seeded Kamehameha outlasted Kahuku 48-39 in the Division I semifinals of the Snapple/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. Read more

