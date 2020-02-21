comscore Maryknoll earns spot in state final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maryknoll earns spot in state final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sage Tolentino scored 21 points and hauled in seven rebounds as Maryknoll ousted Damien 57-40 in the Division I semifinal round of the Snapple/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

