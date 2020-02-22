Editorial: A ‘People’s Park’ victory; Going after trash dumping; Ethics in government

Every Saturday, we’ll present these short-take editorials to reflect on some of the week’s news. Read more

A ‘People’s Park’ victory

After five years of community meetings, grand envisioning, rounds of environmental impact statements (EISs) and controversy, the dust is settling at Ala Moana Regional Park. And the verdict? Leave our “People’s Park” mostly as it is, just better maintained.

On Wednesday, the City Council granted the Caldwell administration a special management area use permit for a series of improvements — but pointedly, inserted language in the enabling measure that the city “shall not construct the dog park, reconfigure the parking on the mauka side of Ala Moana Park Drive, or construct the playground” as represented in the park’s master plan or other documents.

All three of those specified items had flared as the most controversial elements for Ala Moana Regional Park; the proposed disability-accessible playground, in particular, drew ire over its 1-acre vision of ziplines and splash pad. Amid community pushback, playground sponsor Pa‘ani Kakou in December said it is now eyeing a Kakaako park site — and that makes more sense, for its proximity to the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, which would surely welcome a compatible neighbor to positively activate the area.

Already, the city’s focus on Ala Moana has resulted in repaved roads throughout the park; two new sand volleyball courts and upgrading tennis courts, restrooms and outside showers; and added security. Remaining projects — noncontentious, let’s hope — include improving the park’s two ponds; creating wider pedestrian bridges at Piikoi and Queen streets; adding more parking stalls in the “keyhole” area; renovating McCoy Pavilion; and improving the Kamakee Street entrance.

With so much being built in Kakaako, the open respite of Ala Moana park is increasingly cherished for its walkable open green spaces and shade trees alongside a world-class beach. Sometimes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the case of Ala Moana Regional Park, that’s just fine.

Going after trash dumping

“We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

The legendary cartoonist Walt Kelly used that quote for a poster to promote the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970. It depicted the character Pogo, looking helpless in front of a swampful of garbage, armed only with a pointed stick and a bag.

We feel Pogo’s pain. In response to public frustration, the City Council this week passed a bill designed to make it easier to enforce laws against the illegal dumping of trash — those awful eyesores that litter our otherwise beautiful island.

Bill 64, which passed on an 8-0 vote, allows the city to issue a citation on the strength of a witness who files a complaint and submits adequate evidence, such as photos of the offense and information about the car involved, including make, model and license plate number.

The bill makes clear that it’s not necessary for a government employee to witness the illegal act.

While it’s unlikely the illegal dumping will stop, it’s hoped that more scofflaws will be caught and fined, making repeat offenses less likely.

The bill and its results could be cathartic, giving the public options beyond fruitless complaining or cleaning up after the litterbugs.

But Kelly was right; the enemy is us. Piles of garbage dumped in front of 1161 Maunakea St., prompting community complaints, came from the building’s residential tenants, according to the city’s Department of Environmental Services.

Perhaps the notice of violation issued to the building’s owner will deter such incidents going forward.

Ethics in government

On behalf of a public that’s had its trust in government shaken by recent corruption — the Louis and Katherine Kealoha scandal, for example — it’s good to see House Bill 2678, House Draft 1, pass unanimously out of committee and head for a full House vote. Although it wouldn’t apply retroactively to the Kealohas, the bill in future cases would require forfeiture of a state or county officer’s or employee’s compensation paid, upon conviction for a felony committed in the course of government service. The period of the employee’s forfeiture — fringe benefits, vacation and sick leave accrued, and pension — would pertain from the date the felony offense was committed through the end of state or county employment.

All this sounds fair for taxpayers, who should not continue to pay felons convicted of enriching themselves with ill-gotten gains while on the public payroll, ostensibly in the service of government.

Passage of the bill “will show that government takes ethics seriously,” testified Sandy Ma, executive director of Common Cause Hawaii. “Public employees are also public servants. They cannot defraud the public and destroy our confidence in government and still reap the benefits of their criminal misconduct.”

Though employment-related felonies for state employees are rare, Hawaii Ethics Commission executive director Daniel Gluck is spot on in noting: “An increased penalty may serve as an additional deterrent that will help promote the public’s trust in government officials.”