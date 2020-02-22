comscore Cherry blossom trees find a new home in Manoa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cherry blossom trees find a new home in Manoa

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

On the makai side of Manoa Valley District Park, three newly planted cherry blossom trees stand where enthusiasts hope to view delicate flowers in bloom in years to come. Read more

Previous Story
2 arrested, fishing boat seized in illegal aquarium fishing case off Big Island

Scroll Up