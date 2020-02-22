comscore Idaho mother of missing kids refuses to waive extradition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Idaho mother of missing kids refuses to waive extradition

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

A Kauai Circuit judge confirmed Lori Vallow’s bail at $5 million Friday during a court hearing in which the mother of two missing children declined to waive extradition to Idaho. Read more

Previous Story
2 arrested, fishing boat seized in illegal aquarium fishing case off Big Island

Scroll Up