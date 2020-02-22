Rainbow Wahine beat Kansas City in softball

The University of Hawaii softball team scored a 5-1 victory over Kansas City on Friday. Read more

Maya Nakamura homered and had two hits and Isabella Dino spaced seven hits to lead the University of Hawaii softball team to a 5-1 victory over Kansas City at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Friday.

Milaela Gandia-Mak went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Ka’ena Keliinoi and Amanda Ajari each added two hits for the Wahine (6-7). Kansas City is 2-5.

Dino allowed one earned run, walked none and struck out four to improve to 3-3.

UH men, women lead MPSF after third day

The University of Hawaii men’s swimming team remained at the top of the team standings with a score of 584 points after the third day of the MPSF Championships in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors command an 85-point lead over second-place BYU, which scored 499.

The UH women’s team also sits in first place with 493 points to UC Santa Barbara’s 479.5.

Both teams collected 13 first-place finishes over the past three days, including five individual titles and two relay team championships.

Seniors Kane Follows, Olli Koko and Mateusz Chaba and junior Aukai Lileikis set an MPSF record with a time of 3:08.59 in the 400 medley relay.

The Rainbow Wahine had three first-place finishes, with junior Karolina Hajkova repeating as the 100 back champion, Kionna Clayton winning the 100 breast event and Lucia Lassman claiming the 100 fly.

Daphne Wils won the 1-meter dive, scoring 363.00 in the finals.