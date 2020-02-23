Back in the Day on Maui

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

Protecting the environment is the main concern of Maui communities, according to a county project started two years ago to identify social service needs.

The top-ranked concern is “preserving, enhancing and maintaining the openness of the physical and natural environment of these islands, as a place of beauty, sustenance and nurturance.” Other core community values, in order, include respect for different cultures, establishing broad and equal participation in political decisions, balancing development, population growth and infrastructure improvements, and promoting stable economic development and a quality standard of living.

50 years ago …

Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho presented a $10.5 million operating budget to the County Council for the next fiscal year.

And, in a budget message that he read to the Council, Cravalho came up with a number of suggestions including a proposal that Maui hold a referendum in this year’s election so the people can decide whether they want legalized cockfighting, parimutuel horse racing and water fluoridation.

90 years ago …

The great and only Duke of Hawaii, Duke Kahanamoku, is going to give swimming lessons on Maui. The flash of other days, who put Hawaii on the world swimming map in the Olympic Games of other days, just signed a contract with Alexander House Settlement to teach Maui swimmers the art of speeding through the water.

He will hold forth at the Puunene Tank and the Alexander House Settlement Tank in Wailuku. Accompanying the Duke will be Bill Harris, a swimmer of repute who in other company than that of the Duke would grab the limelight.

100 years ago …

Handicapped by the after effects of seasickness and a number of decisions that appeared at least questionable, as well as some costly misplays, the Maui All-Star baseball team went down to defeat in the first of its three-game series in Honolulu by the score of 12-4, the Waikiki Athletic Club team being on the long end.

Big Bill Bal, “The Breaker of Games,” as the Maui fans call him, had an off day and blew up in the fifth frame, when five hits were garnered off his delivery for six runs. And despite their indisposition, the Maui boys had their batting eyes with them and made 10 hits. Foster Robinson, called the “Babe Ruth of Maui,” fanned the first time up but three times whereafter hit safely.