Big-name chefs are on the move in Maui’s culinary scene

  • By Carla Tracy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:08 p.m.

Word is spreading fast that Sheldon Simeon — former “Top Chef” fan favorite and the main guy at Lineage in The Shops at Wailea — has moved on to spend more time with his wife and four young children. Read more

