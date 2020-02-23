comscore Bill would dramatically expand preschool options in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would dramatically expand preschool options in Hawaii

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

A bill that aims to make “early learning” programs available to all 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds by 2030 received wide support at its first hearing although issues need to be worked out. Read more

Previous Story
Parent company of Sunetric files for bankruptcy

Scroll Up