Skywatch: 5 of our fellow planets will be visible in March

  • By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The sun continues its northward trek, crossing the equator and entering the Northern Hemisphere on March 19, the spring equinox. Read more

