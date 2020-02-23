comscore UC Davis tops Hawaii to keep lead in Big West women’s basketball race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UC Davis tops Hawaii to keep lead in Big West women’s basketball race

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A matchup that was billed as a battle between two tightly bunched teams atop the Big West standings instead underscored the gap between Nos. 1 and 2. Read more

Television and radio - Feb. 22, 2020

