Hawaii’s Backyard: Big Isle rappelling tour comes packed with thrills, beauty

First, you’ll rappel 125 feet to a scenic spot beside a waterfall in the Umauma River.
Then you’ll float to a nearby dam, which was built in 1910 to funnel water via an irrigation flume for use by the community.
Next, you’ll glide down a 16-foot natural stone slide and — if you’re game — jump 15 feet into a pond.
Following that, you’ll rappel down 35- and 25-foot waterfalls into the river before hiking to the final rappel site — a 20-foot drop into a waterfall-fed pool where you can swim before enjoying lunch.
Sound exciting? Ready to do it? An activity that literally takes you over the edge, the Umauma Experience’s Waterfall Rappel and River Tours are a must for visitors with a penchant for adventure.
“The Umauma River originates on the slopes of Mauna Kea,” said John McCollum, general manager of the Umauma Experience. “It’s one of the last of the ‘ever-flowing’ rivers on the Hamakua coast. As you travel north, most of the rivers are seasonal; they flow only during the winter rainy season. We offer fun activities in, over and around the river. Rappelling is the most thrilling of them.”
For the uninitiated, rappelling is descending a cliff or other near-vertical surface backward with a rope that’s secured at a higher point and, of course, with the proper harnesses, carabiners and other gear. Jean Esteril Charlet, a French climber, reputedly was the first to practice rappelling while exploring the French Alps in 1876. It is now popular worldwide for recreation and military and first responder training.
When the Umauma Experience decided to offer a rappelling tour in early 2017, renowned mountaineer Dave Black, who has written six books about canyoneering and rock and ice climbing, was retained to scout locations, help design the course and train guides.
Launched in May that year, the Waterfall Rappel and River tour takes guests to some of Hawaii island’s most beautiful and pristine settings for what’s billed as the ultimate playtime. Even better, prior experience is not required, top-notch equipment is provided and seasoned, knowledgeable guides share insights about the area and tips on how to rappel safely and smoothly.
“The Umauma Experience is the only place in Hawaii where you can swim in, zip line over and rappel down waterfalls,” McCollum said. “Yes, rappelling can be scary if you’ve never done it before. Yes, it requires concentration and physical effort. But as you’re doing it, literally one step at a time, you’re overcoming fears and anxieties, you’re getting a great workout and you’re feeling a sense of accomplishment and discovery about yourself: ‘Hey, I’m doing something I didn’t think I could do, and I’m having an awesome time to boot!’ ”
