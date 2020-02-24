Off the News: Red-light cameras getting closer

The mark of a sensitive piece of legislation may be whether its preamble is long or short. Read more

The mark of a sensitive piece of legislation may be whether its preamble is long or short.

House Bill 1676, to establish a three-year pilot program for cameras enforcing against red-light running, starts with four full pages of introduction, explaining the checkered history of past enforcement cameras and laying out how Hawaii’s hazardous traffic underscores the need for action.

It’s ready to meet the next bill deadline on Friday. Those hoping it will fail, please note: So far, the light is green.

Yet another rental car fee increase?

With 10 million tourists expected to touch down again this year, state lawmakers are eyeing another rental car surcharge. Last year’s bump to $5 from $3 per day is projected to bring in an extra $30 million a year, which can be tapped to help pay for highway construction projects.

House Bill 1930 now sets an unspecified boost, while its first draft set the surcharge at $8. Senate Bill 2687, meanwhile, sets a Maui-only $8 surcharge, with revenues reserved for the Honoapiilani Highway’s realignment. With rental companies warning that Hawaii’s taxes and fees are among the steepest nationwide, we could be nearing a transportation tipping point.