State reforestation effort hits milestone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State reforestation effort hits milestone

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

A unique initiative partly fueled by charitable contributions has helped return a half-million native trees to deforested Hawaii ranch lands over the last decade. Read more

Brush fire affects 2,600 acres on Kahoolawe

