The Electric Kitchen: Vinegar integral to local classics

Vinegar is known for its pungency, yet it isn’t treated like a special ingredient used sparingly or only for special dishes. It is actually a common ingredient for everyday cooking, and baking as well. Vinegar is an essential part of making salad dressings and a key component in marinating and tenderizing meats. Its acidity, or sourness, enhances the flavor of foods and adds balance to rich dishes.

There are several types of vinegar that each has a distinct purpose and flavor. Popular vinegar varieties include distilled white (pickling, condiments), apple cider (chicken or pork marinade), balsamic (marinades and salad dressings), rice (Asian dishes and marinades) and wine vinegars (red paired with red meats, white with chicken and fish).

This week, try some favorite local dishes that use different kinds of vinegar.

BALSAMIC CHICKEN

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary leaves (or 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary)

2 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

Rinse chicken and pat dry. In small bowl, combine rosemary, garlic, pepper and salt; mix well.

Place chicken in large bowl, drizzle with oil and rub with herb mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spray heavy roasting pan or iron skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Place chicken in pan and bake 10 minutes. Turn. If drippings are beginning to stick, stir in 3 to 4 tablespoons water.

Bake another 10 minutes or so, until chicken is golden brown and cooked through. If pan is dry, stir in another 1 to 2 tablespoons water to loosen drippings. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over chicken in pan. Transfer chicken to plates. Stir liquid in pan, drizzle over chicken. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 230 calories, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 100 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 3 g sugar, 39 g protein.

HAWAIIAN-STYLE VINHA D’ALHOS

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

3 pounds boneless pork ribs

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

6 Hawaiian chili peppers, roughly chopped

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons Hawaiian salt

6 whole cloves, crushed

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1/8 teaspoon sage

1/4 cup low-sodium shoyu

1/2 cup white cooking wine

1/8 cup brown sugar

Cut pork ribs into 2-inch pieces; set aside.

In a large bowl, mix remaining ingredients together; add pork. Cover and marinate in refrigerator at least 6 hours, stirring once.

Remove pork from marinade and drain; reserve liquid. In large pot, heat oil on high. Brown pork on all sides.

Pour reserved liquid into pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve over rice. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including rice): 500 calories, 37 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 1,000 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 4 g sugar, 30 g protein.

HAWAIIAN CHILI PEPPER WATER

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 cup water

1/4 cup distilled white vinegar

1 teaspoon Hawaiian salt

15 to 20 Hawaiian chili peppers, sliced (substitute any other chili pepper)

2 cloves garlic, sliced

3 (1/4-inch thick) ginger slices

Dash shoyu

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Add ingredients to a small pan and bring to a quick boil. Reduce heat immediately and simmer 5 minutes.

Remove from heat. Cool, then transfer to sterilized bottle. Store in refrigerator up to 1 year.

Over time, flavors will develop as peppers and other ingredients infuse liquid. Makes about 1-1/2 cups.

Approximate nutritional information, per 1-teaspoon serving: 80 mg sodium; no calories, fat, cholesterol, carbohydrate, fiber, sugar or protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.