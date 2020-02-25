comscore Cravings: Localicious Hawai‘i returns; Sushi ii chef wins national apprenticeship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Cravings

Cravings: Localicious Hawai‘i returns; Sushi ii chef wins national apprenticeship

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:03 p.m.

Food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Big-name chefs on move in Maui’s culinary scene

Scroll Up