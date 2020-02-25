comscore Local Moco: Ramen relieves miseries of a cold | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Local Moco

Local Moco: Ramen relieves miseries of a cold

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:04 p.m.

It’s still flu season and it may seem that colds, coughing and congestion pass through your family or workplace in waves. The folks at Sun Noodle suggest a warm bowl of ramen as a way to ease the symptoms. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Big-name chefs on move in Maui’s culinary scene

Scroll Up