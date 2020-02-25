Local Moco: Ramen relieves miseries of a cold

It’s still flu season and it may seem that colds, coughing and congestion pass through your family or workplace in waves. The folks at Sun Noodle suggest a warm bowl of ramen as a way to ease the symptoms. Read more

It’s still flu season and it may seem that colds, coughing and congestion pass through your family or workplace in waves.

The folks at Sun Noodle suggest a warm bowl of ramen as a way to ease the symptoms, particularly congestion and sore throat. They further suggest adding immunity-boosting nutrients to help prevent sickness in the first place.

Add garlic, for example, which is said to have antibacterial and antiviral properties; ginger, an anti-inflammatory that can boost the immune system; and carrots, which are packed with vitamin A, which has a positive effect on the immune system.

Any fresh or dry packaged ramen may be used in this recipe, but Sun Noodle suggests their shoyu or miso packages. Sun’s fresh noodles are made without preservatives, a company spokeswoman noted, which helps avoid “the negative side effects of processed foods, such as respiratory irritation.”

“COLD-BUSTER” RAMEN

1 (12-ounce) package fresh ramen noodles with soup base (if using dry noodles, use enough for 2 servings)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon diced ginger

1 clove garlic, diced

1/2 medium carrot, peeled and sliced into thin coins

1 baby bok choy

1/2 red pepper, sliced

1 stalk green onion, sliced

1/4 pound sliced cooked chicken or tofu

Cilantro leaves and Sriracha sauce, for garnish

Prepare noodles according to package directions; set aside soup base packet. Drain noodles.

In a large pot, heat sesame oil over medium. Add ginger and garlic; saute until fragrant. Add packaged soup base and amount of water specified on package (10 to 12 ounces for Sun Noodle brand). Add carrots. Cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes.

Add bok choy, red pepper and green onion; continue to cook until heated through.

Ladle broth into 2 bowls; add cooked noodles. Top with chicken or tofu, then garnish with cilantro and Sriracha. Serves 2.

Nutritional information unavailable.