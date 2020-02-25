Quickbites: S&S debuts new packaging, Guava Smoke opens in Kapahulu, Eat the Street heads to Kahala

More of the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

POPULAR SAIMIN PACKAGING OVERHAULED

One of Hawaii’s most familiar convenience foods — frozen S&S Saimin — has gotten a makeover, at least on the outside. It now comes in a biodegradable paper cup, instead of polystyrene foam (aka Styrofoam).

The only catch is that the paper containers cannot be heated in the microwave, as the old ones could, said Hisae Uki, vice president of marketing and communications of Sun Noodle. Her family’s company, which bought S&S in 2006, made the conversion to paper about two months ago.

To use the new 5-ounce containers of saimin, thaw first, then add a cup of boiling water and stir.

Sun Noodle is working with its new mainland manufacturer on a cup that is microwaveable, in addition to being freezer safe and biodegradable, Uki said.

S&S is making the change as a ban on single-use utensils and dishes approaches on Oahu. A city law passed in December outlaws plastic forks, knives and spoons beginning Jan. 1. A more complete ban, including polystyrene, takes effect a year later.

Polystyrene bans took effect last year on the Big Island and Maui, where S&S is popular, which is why Sun Noodle switched over its containers so far ahead of the Oahu deadline, Uki said.

The switch to paper cups was “a little bit overwhelming,” she said, as Sun Noodle had to find a vendor capable of manufacturing 28,000 cups a week. It costs twice the amount to provide the paper containers, but the company has not increased the retail price of the saimin, which is around $2 each, Uki said. (The frozen saimin also is sold at a lower price in plastic bags.)

—Pat Gee, Star-Advertiser

GUAVA SMOKED OPENS IN KAPAHULU

Guava Smoked, the Kalihi restaurant specializing in meats infused with smoke from strawberry guava wood, opened its second location this month in Kapahulu across the street from Zippy’s.

Owner Scott Shibuya is introducing a Middle Eastern flavor to his regular menu in a falafel burger ($7.64) and salad ($11.46).

The casual eatery, which opened about eight years ago on Republican Street, is popular for its spicy pork and kalbi, but options range from duck to butterfish and whole smoked turkeys.

The new location, on the second floor at 567 Kapahulu Ave., is on the corner of Kapahulu Avenue and Campbell Street, with parking in the rear on Campbell. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 913-2100 or visit guavasmoked.com for an updated menu and catering service.

EAT THE STREET COMES TO KAHALA

Kahala Mall hosts an Eat the Street Leap Day 2020 festival Saturday, bringing in more than 20 trucks and street food vendors.

From 5 to 9 p.m., the parking lot near Chili’s Grill & Bar will be turned over to the event. Among participants will be The Pig & The Lady, Reecieb’s Onolicious Local Food, Str’Eats of Aloha and All Kine Grindz, along with pop-ups from Kahala Mall eateries such as Banan and Il Gelato Hawaii.

Inside the mall there will be entertainment on two stages, and free keiki activities including games and coloring stations. Tables and chairs will be set up for patrons who’d like to eat indoors.

Visit KahalaMallCenter.com for a full list of participants and an entertainment schedule.

Additional parking may be found at Kahala Elementary School, 4559 Kilauea Ave.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.