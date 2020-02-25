HPD investigating Louis Kealoha’s brother following altercation

The Honolulu Police Department has stripped police authority from the half brother of former Chief Louis Kealoha, following an altercation in the early morning hours over the weekend. Read more

The Honolulu Police Department has stripped police authority from the half brother of former Chief Louis Kealoha, following an altercation in the early morning hours over the weekend.

HPD on Monday opened criminal and administrative investigations into Lt. Andre Peters, 46, who was charged with misdemeanor abuse of a family member, said HPD spokeswoman Michelle Yu.

The alleged assault on Kealoha occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Peters’ East Oahu home, according to a police booking report. Peters did not return a call seeking comment.

Jerry Gibson, Honolulu Police Commission vice chairman, said Sunday that he had not yet heard of the incident, but expected HPD Chief Susan Ballard would respond appropriately to the matter.

The commission website said commissioners work “proactively with the department to address problems regarding police misconduct and other issues.”

Alexander Zannes, spokesman for Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, added, “We trust HPD will conduct a thorough investigation and do not wish to impact that investigation in any manner.”

Kealoha is free on bail pending sentencing next month on conspiracy and obstruction charges. He is seeking a divorce from his wife, Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor, who awaits sentencing from jail.

Their convictions stem from charges accusing them of conspiring to frame a relative with stealing their mailbox and covering up their actions by lying. The Kealohas also pleaded guilty to bank fraud for lying on loan applications.

Additionally, Katherine Kealoha pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and failing to report her brother’s involvement in illegal drug distribution.

A judge Monday turned down a request to delay the sentencing of Katherine Kealoha, which is set for March 17.