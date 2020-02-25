comscore HPD investigating Louis Kealoha’s brother following altercation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD investigating Louis Kealoha’s brother following altercation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:32 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department has stripped police authority from the half brother of former Chief Louis Kealoha, following an altercation in the early morning hours over the weekend. Read more

