comscore Labor organization ‘greatly concerned’ about UPW audit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Labor organization ‘greatly concerned’ about UPW audit

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

A national labor organization has raised red flags over record keeping and spending by some top staff in the United Public Workers union in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Aviation community mourns 2 longtime pilots who died in plane crash at Dillingham Airfield

Scroll Up