comscore Mililani student allegedly stabs 2 classmates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Top News

Mililani student allegedly stabs 2 classmates

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:16 p.m.

Students at Mililani High School were outside at recess Monday morning when they heard screams a classroom building where two students were apparently stabbed by another student. Read more

Previous Story
Firefighters put out 50-acre brush fire on Hawaii island

Scroll Up