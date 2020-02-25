comscore Supremes star to stage 3 shows on Oahu and Maui during May | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Supremes star to stage 3 shows on Oahu and Maui during May

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 5:05 a.m.

Diana Ross returns to Hawaii in May for three shows surrounding Mother’s Day. Read more

Previous Story
State’s vacation rentals rise despite setback on Oahu

Scroll Up