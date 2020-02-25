comscore Hawaii baseball team to visit defending national champion Vanderbilt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team to visit defending national champion Vanderbilt

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With pouting not an option, the Hawaii baseball team shook off Sunday’s come-from-ahead loss, reset the pitching rotation, and packed for this weekend’s road games against defending national champion Vanderbilt. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 24, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up