UH beach duo earns BWC honor

In their first competition together, freshman Maia Hannemann and senior Julia Scoles went 4-1 at last weekend’s Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic. Read more

In their first competition together, freshman Maia Hannemann and senior Julia Scoles went 4-1 at last weekend’s Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic. That success was recognized by the Big West on Monday when the duo was named the Pairs Team of the Week.

Hannemann-Scoles, playing at Flight 2, won in straight sets over the pairs from No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 LSU, with two wins over No. 19 Stanford. The only loss came in Sunday’s semifinal against LSU, when they fell to Jess Schaben-Sydney Moore 16-21, 22-20, 15-11.

Hannemann was named Best Defender as the SandBows finished third in their signature event. Hawaii next competes at the Bay Area Classic hosted by Stanford this Saturday and Sunday.

Also on Monday, Hawaii remained at No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 20. The top six all remained unchanged, with UCLA (5-1) at No. 1, receiving six first-place votes. LSU (3-2), which defeated the Bruins to win the Kahanamoku Classic, stayed at No. 2 with one vote, Florida State (7-0) at No. 3 with the other two votes, USC (0-0) at No. 4 and Pepperdine (0-0) at No. 6.

UH’s Sabourin claims softball award

Hawaii second baseman Rachel Sabourin was named the Big West softball Freshman of the Week on Monday for her performance in the Hawaii Invitational.

Sabourin hit .556 (5-for-9) with a double and an RBI to help the Rainbow Wahine go 4-1 in the four-day tournament. She is the third UH player to earn the award, joining teammates Mikaela Gandia-Mak and Isabella Dino, who were honored last season.

HPU’s Spitzer named PacWest’s top pitcher

Hawaii Pacific junior Evan Spitzer was named the PacWest Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

The right-hander held Drury to three hits in a complete-game performance to lead the Sharks (4-5) to a 2-1 win on Saturday at Hans L’Orange Park. He struck out three and walked one to earn his seventh career win at HPU and lower his earned-run average to 2.45.

Chaminade’s Kremer wins honor

Chaminade guard Kevin Kremer was named the PacWest Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Kremer shared team-high scoring honors with 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor against Fresno Pacific on Feb. 17. He also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist and picked up his second award of the season.

Shimomoto named men’s soccer coach

Paul Shimomoto has been promoted to head coach of the Chaminade men’s soccer program, the school announced Monday.

Shimomoto was an assistant during the 2019 season when the Silverswords went 9-6 to set a program record for wins. He was previously a longtime assistant at ‘Iolani and takes over for Jayson Abe, who resigned in November to spend more time with his family.