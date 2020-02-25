comscore Request for qualifications for new stadium delayed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Request for qualifications for new stadium delayed

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The target date for the state’s issuance of a request for qualifications from prospective developers of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District will apparently be pushed back for a third time. Read more

