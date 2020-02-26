comscore Column: Let nurses prescribe end-of-life meds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Let nurses prescribe end-of-life meds

  • By Dr. Charlotte Charfen
  • Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.

As the only physician outside Oahu to have written a prescription for a qualified patient under the Our Care, Our Choice Act (OCOCA), our state’s year-old medical aid-in-dying (MAID) law, I wish to share my perspective on amendments being proposed to improve access to the law. Read more

