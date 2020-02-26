California sea lion pair finds a new home at Sea Life Park

California sea lions Niblet and Brawler are like two peas in a pod — an inseparable pair that swims, eats and plays together. Read more

California sea lions Niblet and Brawler are like two peas in a pod — an inseparable pair that swims, eats and plays together.

Now the 3-year-old female sea lions also have a permanent home together at Sea Life Park in Waimanalo.

The pair, originally rescued by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, Calif., have completed their quarantine and will be on display at the park’s new Sea Lion Nursery Pool starting today. A blessing will be held Sunday afternoon to welcome them.

“They’re little ambassadors because they have an incredible story to tell,” said Sea Life Park curator Jeff Pawloski.

Sea Life Park had been for years on a list that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maintains for nonreleasable marine animals, he said.

Niblet and Brawler were rescued in separate incidents in 2017 from Southern California shores by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine animals back to the wild.

They were rescued during what NOAA refers to as “unusual mortality event,” or significant number of strandings of pups and yearlings, between the years of 2013 to 2017 in Southern California. The causes of the event remain unknown, but NOAA suspected a change in the availability of sea lion prey contributed.

Both, however, were considered nonreleasable due to health problems.

According to the center, Niblet, the smaller of the two, was first rescued in January 2017 at Huntington Beach, Calif., as a malnourished pup. After care she was released about seven months later but found in January 2018, once again with low weight.

NOAA determined that she was likely separated prematurely from her mother and unable to hunt and catch food on her own, therefore nonreleasable.

Brawler, the larger of the two, was rescued in May 2017 from Dana Point, Calif.

After rehabilitating her, the center microchipped and released the sea lion in September but found her just four days later at Dana Point, nearly lifeless, with eyes that appeared glossed over. Scientists determined she is about 70% blind, and NOAA deemed her nonreleasable.

The pair will be part of the park’s educational program, and given basic training in order to provide them basic care, but will not be “circus performers.”

Their new habitat includes a pool that will be filled with live fish and algal growth to mimic nature, and was modified to provide plenty of places to haul out.

Sea Life Park General Manager Valerie King said the park has a history of providing animal rehabilitation, as well as long-term care for animals ultimately unable to be released back into the wild. It expects to have another resident Hawaiian monk seal soon.

PUBLIC DEBUT

The public can see Niblet and Brawler at the park’s first Keiki Fun event on Sunday. A traditional Hawaiian blessing will be held to welcome the pair at 2 p.m.