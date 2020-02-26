comscore City officials propose stormwater utility fee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City officials propose stormwater utility fee

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.

City officials want Oahu property owners to provide feedback on plans for a new stormwater utility fee and dedicated fund that would pay for clearing and improving waterways and storm drains. Read more

