First Hawaiian Bank announces two promotions:

>> Darrick Ching has been promoted to executive vice president of the Consumer Branch Banking Division. Ching joined First Hawaiian in 2013 and has held various leadership roles.

>> Conrad Figueroa has been promoted to executive vice president and region manager of the Western Region Dealer Center. Figeroa joined First Hawaiian in 2013 and has 30 years of banking experience, including as business banking officer, branch manager and relationship manager in a regional commercial banking office.

