comscore Residents sour on Honolulu’s quality of life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Residents sour on Honolulu’s quality of life

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Oahu residents don’t feel as good about living here as they did in 2006 or even a year ago, according to a recent survey. Read more

Previous Story
Police seek help in locating suspect wanted for attempted sex assault

Scroll Up