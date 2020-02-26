Around the Nation

Cole Cabrera, Punahou ‘17: The Cal Poly junior outfielder recorded two hits, including a solo homer, in Saturday’s 10-0 win over BYU. The Mustangs are 3-5 to open their season. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Cole Cabrera, Punahou ‘17: The Cal Poly junior outfielder recorded two hits, including a solo homer, in Saturday’s 10-0 win over BYU. The Mustangs are 3-5 to open their season.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Davidson freshman infielder hit a double and drove in two runs in the Wildcats’ 7-3 win over N.C. Central on Wednesday. Davidson is 7-0 to start the season.

>> Hunter Breault, Kamehameha ‘17: The Oregon junior pitcher pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out one in Sunday’s 9-1 win over Nevada. The Ducks opened their season with a 3-4 record.

>> Wyatt Young, Mid-Pacific ‘18: The Pepperdine sophomore infielder recorded two hits, including an RBI single, in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Akron. The Waves are 7-0 to start their season.

>> Keith Torres, Saint Louis ‘17: The Sacramento State junior infielder logged two hits, including a double, and one RBI in the Hornets’ 8-1 win over Milwaukee on Saturday, improving their record to 5-2.

>> Everett Lau, ‘Iolani ‘16: The UC San Diego senior infielder had three hits with a single for an RBI in Friday’s 20-1 blowout of Sonoma State in the opening game of the series. He homered and drove in two runs in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Sonoma, and he finished his weekend with two hits, including a single for an RBI on Sunday, in another 20-1 rout of Sonoma. The wins moved the Tritons to 10-3.

>> Aaron Renaud, St. Louis ‘17: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) sophomore first basemen went 6-for-13 with a double and three RBIs as the Saints took three of four against Academy of Art over the weekend.

>> Micah McNicoll, Kamehameha ‘16: The St. Martin’s senior third basemen went 3-for-8 with a homer and four runs scored against Academy of Art.

>> Ty Matsunami, Aiea ‘18: The St. Martin’s sophomore utility player went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored against Academy of Art.

>> Ryne Oshiro, Moanalua ‘17: The St. Martin’s junior shortstop went 3-for-16 with two doubles, a homer, three runs scored and five RBIs against Academy of Art.

>> Tanner Inouye, Moanalua ‘16: The St. Martin’s senior starting pitcher pitched six innings in a no-decision, giving up six hits and one run with eight strikeouts and two walks in an 8-7 win on Friday.

>> Justice Yamashita, Maryknoll ‘19, The St. Martin’s freshman starting pitcher earned his first collegiate win pitching five innings, allowing four hits and one run with two strikeouts and two walks in a 7-1 win on Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cole Arceneaux, Punahou ‘18: The Adams State sophomore guard came off the Grizzlies’ bench to score eight points, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range, along with three assists and one rebound in Saturday’s 94-91 loss to Colorado Mesa.

>> Caleb Casinas, Moanalua ‘18: The Norwich (Vt.) sophomore guard scored 10 points to go with one assist and one rebound in the Cadets’ 88-83 win over Rivier on Wednesday. He added 10 points, one assist, three rebounds, two steals and one block in Saturday’s 94-67 loss to Johnson & Wales. He finished his sophomore season averaging 12.1 points per game as the Cadets closed their season with a 6-19 record.

>> Chris Kobayashi, Punahou ‘17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard dropped a season-high 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range as the Boxers lost 91-78 to Pacific Lutheran on Friday, ending their season with a 7-18 record.

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore forward recorded four points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in Tuesday’s 87-82 win at Whitman. The Pirates finished their regular season with a 20-5 record and will face Pacific Lutheran on Thursday in the semifinals of the NWC tournament.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jasmine Moody, Radford ‘15: The BYU senior forward led the Cougars’ bench in scoring with nine points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 60-58 loss at San Francisco.

>> Taylor Wu, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Cal Baptist freshman guard came off the bench on Wednesday to put up 13 points, three assists and a steal in an 83-81 loss to Kansas City. She added 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block on Saturday in the Lancers’ 103-68 win over Chicago State.

>> Kamalani DeBlake, Punahou ‘18: The Cal Lutheran sophomore guard posted a season-high nine points along with one assist and two rebounds as the Regals defeated Caltech on Wednesday, 101-45. With the win, the Regals closed their season with an 11-13 record.

>> Alexis Pana, Hilo ‘16: The Central Washington senior guard tallied 10 points, seven assists, two rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats in their 70-46 win over Western Oregon. She added 13 points, four assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block on Saturday in an 82-45 win over Concordia (Ore.).

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ‘19: The Central Washington freshman guard recorded a season-high eight points to go with two assists, one rebound and one steal on Thursday against Western Oregon.

>> Abby Aplaca, Punahou ‘17: The Concordia (Ore.) junior guard logged nine points, three assists and one rebound in Thursday’s 74-52 loss to Northwest Nazarene.

>> Rose Shimaoka, Kaiser ‘16: The Cornell (Iowa) senior guard tallied seven points, three assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in Thursday’s 80-68 loss at Lake Forest. She added six points, one assist, four rebounds and two steals.

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ‘18: The Eastern Washington sophomore center posted a team-high 17 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in Thursday’s 78-73 win at Sacramento State. She posted a season-high 28 points, shooting 10-for-12 from the field, with 10 rebounds and two assists for her fifth double-double of the season on Saturday in the Eagles’ 63-58 loss at Northern Arizona.

>> Rhianne Omori, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore guard scored 15 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range to go with three assists, two rebounds and four steals in the Royals’ 93-68 win over Ottawa (Ariz.) on Saturday.

>> Ysabelle Halemano, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore guard logged nine points, one assist and one steal for the Royals in their 78-70 win over Arizona Christian on Thursday.

>> Dakota Viena, Maryknoll ‘18: The Hope International sophomore forward led the Royals’ bench with 15 points along with three rebounds, one assist and three steals on Thursday against Arizona Christian.

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard recorded 18 points, two assists, five rebounds and two steals on Friday in the Boxers’ 66-54 win over Pacific Lutheran. She finished her week with 14 points, four assists, five rebounds and one steal on Saturday in a 70-59 win at Willamette.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ‘19: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman guard came off the bench on Saturday to put up 14 points, one assist, two rebounds, one steal and one block against Willamette.

>> Fieme’a Hafoka, Lahainaluna ‘16: The San Jose State senior guard recorded 11 points, one assist and four rebounds in Wednesday’s 85-67 loss at Boise State.

>> Chanelle Molina, Konawaena ‘16: The Washington State senior guard put up 15 points, five assists and nine rebounds in the Cougars’ 70-62 loss to No. 9 UCLA on Friday. She led her team with 23 points, two assists, five rebounds and two steals on Sunday in a 66-60 loss to USC on Sunday.

>> Cherilyn Molina, Konawaena ‘18: The Washington State sophomore guard logged six points, two assists and two rebounds for the Cougars on Friday against No. 9 UCLA.

>> Dallas Martinez, Sacred Hearts ‘19: The Whittier (Calif.) freshman guard put up nine points, three assists, one rebound and one steal in Saturday’s 54-51 loss to Redlands. The Poets finished the regular season 17-8 and will face Claremont-Mckenna-Scripps on Thursday in the SCIAC playoff semifinal.

>> Talia Brandner, Calvary Chapel Christian ‘18: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore guard scored nine points to go with three assists and six rebounds in Saturday’s 87-75 win over Linfield to finish at 14-11. She closed her sophomore season averaging 9.7 points per game and shooting 41% from 3-point range.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Spencer Dunaway, Kamehameha ‘15: The BYU senior tied for 30th with a 1-over 217 as the Cougars finished third in the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Saturday.

>> Kyosuke Hara, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior tied for 39th with a 2-over 215 as the Beavers tied for 11th at The Prestige on Wednesday.

>> Christian Yanagi, KS-Hawaii ‘19: The Washington State freshman led the Cougars with a 4-over 220 to tie for 47th as the team finished 19th at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ‘18: The BYU sophomore tied for 16th with a 4-over 220 as the Cougars finished fourth at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Friday.

>> Jaelin Ishikawa, Baldwin ‘18: The Eastern Washington sophomore tied for 53rd with a 156 as the Eagles tied for eighth place at the Grand Canyon Invitational on Sunday.

>> Kamie Hamada, ‘Iolani ‘18: The New Mexico sophomore led the Lobos with a 1-under 215 to tie for seventh in her best finish of the season as the team finished third at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Friday.

>> Jasmine Cabajar, Maui ‘16: The Portland State senior tied for eighth with a 1-over 145 as the Vikings finished third at the Grand Canyon Invitational on Sunday.

>> Allisen Corpuz, Punahou ‘16: The USC senior finished second with a 7-under 209 as the Trojans claimed first place at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Friday.

>> Aiko Leong, Punahou ‘16: The USC senior tied for 20th at 5-over 221 at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Friday.

>> Malia Nam, Kaiser ‘18: The USC sophomore tied for 16th at 4-over 220 at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Friday.

>> Keila Baladad, Kaiser ‘17: The Utah Valley junior tied for 36th with an 9-over 153 as the Wolverines finished sixth at the Grand Canyon Invitational on Sunday.

>> Kaylee Shimizu, Baldwin ‘15: The Utah Valley senior tied for 32nd with an 8-over 152 at the Grand Canyon Invitational on Sunday.

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

>> Maela Lazaro, Moanalua ‘16: The Oregon State senior scored a 9.825 on the balance beam in the Beavers’ loss to California on Saturday.

>> Jenna Domingo, Kamehameha ‘19: The Oregon State freshman scored a 9.800 on the balance beam against California.

>> Ciello Magsanide, Campbell ‘18: The Seattle Pacific sophomore scored a 9.450 on the uneven bars in the Falcons’ loss to San Jose State on Saturday.

>> Britney Wolfe, Mililani ‘18: The University of Wisconsin-Stout sophomore finished in a three-way tie for third place on the balance beam with a career-high 9.750 as the Blue Devils fell to Lindenwood in a 195.075-189.725 loss on Sunday.

SOFTBALL

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ‘19: The Iowa State freshman utility player hit a single and a double with one RBI in Friday’s 10-0 win over Elon. She added one RBI off a sacrifice fly in Sunday’s 5-4 win over Boston College.

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ‘17: The junior utility player for No. 3 Oklahoma had two hits, including a home run, in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Seattle. On Sunday, she hit an RBI single and scored a run in the Sooners’ 4-3 loss to Wisconsin. The defeat was the Sooners’ first of the season and dropped them to 8-1.

>> Kenedi Lopes, ‘Iolani ‘17: The Saint Mary’s (Calif.) junior infielder had two hits, including a home run, and scored two runs in Friday’s 4-1 win over Utah Valley. She had another hit for one RBI on Saturday in the Gaels’ 8-4 loss to Utah Valley.

>> Alana Cobb-Adams, Kamehameha ‘17: The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville junior infielder had three hits, including a home run, in Sunday’s 5-4 win over St. Francis (Pa.).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

>> Kayla Manz, Sacred Hearts ‘17: The UC Santa Cruz co-captain dropped just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and was also victorious at No. 1 doubles in a 9-0 sweep of Mills College on Sunday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Noah Marasco-Ayau, Moanalua ‘15: The Briar Cliff senior libero recorded a team-high 12 digs with two aces on Wednesday in the Chargers’ 3-0 win at Morningside.

>> Kimo Rosa, Waianae ‘17: The Briar Cliff sophomore middle blocker posted a line of seven kills, six total blocks, three digs and one ace against Morningside.

>> Nathaniel Johnson, Mililani ‘18: The Briar Cliff sophomore outside hitter tallied seven kills, six digs and one ace against Morningside.

>> Wil Stanley, Punahou ‘16: The senior setter for No. 2 BYU dished out a game-high 34 assists with two digs, two kills and one total block in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Concordia-Irvine. He added another game-high 31 assists to go with six digs, one kill and three total blocks in the Cougars’ sweep of USC. The second-ranked Cougars are 15-0 this season.

>> Addison Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The Concordia-Irvine junior libero tallied eight digs and five assists in the Eagles’ 3-0 loss to Stanford on Saturday.

>> Naone Passi, Kamehameha ‘16: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter posted nine kills and six digs in Friday’s sweep of Culver-Stockton.

>> Jeminae Solomua, Waipahu ‘17: The Graceland (Iowa) freshman outside hitter logged 11 kills, two assists and one ace against Culver-Stockton.

>> Josh Santana-Kaio, Waianae ‘18: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore setter dished out 15 assists and four digs in the Jackets’ contest with Culver-Stockton.

>> Jeremiah Taamu-Perifanos, Pearl City ‘18: The Graceland (Iowa) sophomore right-side hitter recorded a game-high 12 kills on 16 attempts with just two errors to finish with a.625 hitting percentage to go with four digs against Culver-Stockton.

>> Avery Enriques, KS-Hawaii ‘17: The junior libero for No. 8 Grand Canyon had nine digs for the Antelopes in Sunday’s 3-1 win over No. 9 Pepperdine. The win improved GCU to 12-3 and moved it up five spots in the AVCA rankings.

>> Jameson McKibbin, Punahou ‘18: The USC sophomore setter tallied a season-high 56 assists along with four digs and two total blocks in the Trojans’ 3-1 win at No. 13 Stanford on Thursday. He finished his weekend with 29 assists, four digs and four total blocks in a three-set loss at No. 2 BYU on Saturday.

>> JB Kam, Punahou ‘15: The UC Irvine senior outside hitter logged four kills, three digs, one total block and one ace in the No. 7 Anteaters’ loss to No. 6 UC San Diego, dropping the team to 7-6.

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ‘18: The sophomore outside hitter for No. 3 UC Santa Barbara recorded six kills, two total blocks, five digs and one ace in the Gauchos’ sweep at No. 12 UCLA on Wednesday. He added six kills, three total blocks, seven digs and an assist in Friday’s sweep of No. 9 Pepperdine, bringing UCSB to 10-2.

>> Austin Matautia, Moanalua ‘16: The UCLA senior outside hitter had five kills, two total blocks and one dig in the No. 12 Bruins’ 3-0 loss to No. 3 UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday. He added six kills, two total blocks, three digs and three assists on Friday in a four-set loss to No. 8 Grand Canyon, dropping the Bruins to 7-7.

Stats compiled by Quinn Goldstein, Special to the Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email bhull@staradvertiser.com.