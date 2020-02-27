comscore Frustration over Waikiki crime prompts town hall meeting to find solutions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Frustration over Waikiki crime prompts town hall meeting to find solutions

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

People fed up with rising crime in Waikiki, including several recent murders, urged officials at a town hall meeting Wednesday to take action to improve the neighborhood for tourists and residents alike. Read more

