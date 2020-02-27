House committee proposes $4.9B, 2-year state construction budget

House lawmakers released a draft construction budget for next year that features an increase in funding for a number of major highway projects as well as for the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Read more

The proposed budget made public on Wednesday would bring total construction spending for this year and next year to $4.9 billion, including about $1.8 billion in funds to be borrowed by issuing state general obligation bonds.

The largest pieces of the new construction budget are $200 million earmarked for modifications to the H-1 Freeway eastbound from Waikele to the Halawa area, and $113 million for land acquisition, plans and construction of an additional lane on the H-1 Freeway eastbound from the Middle Street area to Vineyard Boulevard.

Other major road projects in the draft budget include $90 million for the extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway from the Wai­mea area to the South Kohala Coast, and $92 million for congestion relief on Kuhio Highway from Hanamaulu to Kapaa, Kauai.

Lawmakers also earmarked $30 million for design of the Diamond Head concourse extension at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Another significant chunk of the proposed spending increase would be for Hawaiian Home Lands projects, including an extra $20 million for infrastructure improvements for lot development, and $10 million for improvements to Leialii Parkway on Maui.

Another $17 million was earmarked for the modernization of the state finance system operated by the state Department of Accounting and General Serv­ices, and $6.5 million is budgeted for expansion and improvement of the Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center at Hilo Medical Center.

Another $11 million is earmarked for Kaanapali beach restoration and berm enhancement in front of the Marriott and Hyatt hotels, and $2 million would be for beach replenishment in Waikiki at the Royal Hawaiian beach. Another $4 million is budgeted for work to stabilize the Ala Wai Canal wall, and $5 million to restore shoreline areas at Sand Island.

The draft construction budget also includes $1.5 million to design a new boat ramp at Pohoiki. The existing boat ramp has been essentially landlocked by a new black sand beach that was created during the 2018 eruption of Kilauea Volcano.

The draft construction budget was approved as House Bill 2725 by the House Finance Committee Wednesday, and now goes to the House floor for a vote. It will then advance to the Senate for further consideration and amendments.