comscore Isle residents stock up on supplies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Isle residents stock up on supplies

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

Teresa Lai picked up 90 rolls of toilet paper, a handful of jumbo hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and extra medicines during an emergency shopping trip to Sam’s Club Wednesday to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Maryknoll School President Perry Martin announces resignation

Scroll Up