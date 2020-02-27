comscore Kokua Line: Next of kin can’t override organ donor’s expressed wishes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Next of kin can’t override organ donor’s expressed wishes

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

Question: I am registered as an organ donor and have been for years. My new (second) husband is asking me a lot of questions about it, just because he saw it on my driver’s license. If I unfortunately ever am in the position to donate, could he overrule? Read more

Previous Story
Maryknoll School President Perry Martin announces resignation

Scroll Up