Kokua Line: Next of kin can’t override organ donor’s expressed wishes

Question: I am registered as an organ donor and have been for years. My new (second) husband is asking me a lot of questions about it, just because he saw it on my driver’s license. If I unfortunately ever am in the position to donate, could he overrule?

Answer: No. “Once you sign up with the Legacy of Life Hawaii registry, your donor designation grants authorization for organ and tissue recovery. Should you be in the position to donate, your next of kin will be informed of your registration, but will not have the power to override your decision. It is important to let your next of kin know your wishes so that they may be prepared to provide the health care team information about your medical history,” according to Legacy of Life Hawaii, a nonprofit organization federally designated to facilitate organ and tissue donation in Hawaii.

In Hawaii, people can register as an organ and tissue donor by signing up with Legacy of Life Hawaii online, or by marking the preference when they apply for or renew a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID.

Although an expressed donor’s next of kin cannot revoke the designation when the person dies, a potential donor can change their mind ahead of time; the person may change their status to “non-registered” on the Legacy of Life website.

The nonprofit covers these other questions on its website, legacyoflifehawaii.org. You might wish to visit the website with your husband to allay his concerns.

Q: I ordered one of the duplicate licenses for the gold star over two weeks ago and it hasn’t arrived. Should I be worried? When my daughter misplaced her license last year it didn’t take long for the replacement.

A: Not yet. Oahu residents who order a duplicate license to add the gold star as a mark of federal Real ID compliance should expect the permanent license to arrive in the mail within six to eight weeks. This transaction is Option 2 at https://www1.honolulu.gov/duplicates/.

By contrast, people who need to replace a license that has been lost, stolen or mutilated would choose Option 1, and receive a temporary paper license in the mail within a few days, followed by the permanent card within eight weeks; that’s probably what happened with your daughter.

To be clear, people ordering a duplicate to add the gold star should only choose Option 2. They don’t need a temporary license because their valid license remains in their possession, it just doesn’t have the star.

Q: I am one of those who still has a Hawaii driver’s license and a state ID. Neither has the gold star. If I add the gold star to my license, do I have to turn in my state ID?

A: No, you can keep your state ID, because it doesn’t have the gold star; it remains valid until expiration.

If it had the gold star you would have to turn it in, because the rule is that you can hold only one state-­issued gold star credential at a time.

Auwe

To the driver in the white sedan who nearly ran me over in the crosswalk as you blew through a red light making a left on Nehoa Street from Mott-Smith Drive: Shame on you! … A red light means stop, not slow down briefly and keep going! When you cut me off and turned, I saw that you were on your phone! … You are a danger to pedestrians! — A reader

Mahalo

A huge mahalo to the gentleman who chased after my daughter at Lagoon 2 at Ko Olina on Saturday to return her wallet. She had dropped it from her bag and did not realize it. She was heading to the airport later that evening to fly home and would not have been able to board the plane without her identification. We are all most thankful for your honesty and integrity. We promise to pay your good deed forward. — Very grateful mother

