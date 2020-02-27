comscore Michael Cavanaugh performs the music of Billy Joel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Michael Cavanaugh performs the music of Billy Joel

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When Michael Cavanaugh appears with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra on Friday to perform “The Music of Billy Joel,” it will be his debut public performance in the islands. Read more

